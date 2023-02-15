DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to desserts or treats of any kind, there’s something to be said about the legend that is pie and there’s no one that does pie better than America.

We’re going to be looking at the greatness of pies this month as February is Great American Pie Month! “This beloved American dessert is as versatile as they come. Whether Apple, Cherry, Pumpkin, or Peach, the possibilities are endless. Made from pastry dough, a pie, as we’re sure you’re aware, is as American as baseball,” National Today said.

So, we took a look at a report from Taste Atlas on the 10 most popular American pies and the Texas shops that are bringing the best of them to the tables of Lone Star diners.

Apple Pie 18th & Vine – Dallas

Emporium Pies – Dallas Pot Pie Pecan Pie Goode Company BBQ – Houston

Emporium Pies – Dallas

The Salt Lick BBQ – Driftwood

Killen’s Barbecue – Pearland Key Lime Pie Cream Pie Sweet Potato Pie House of Pies – Houston Blueberry Pie Cherry Pie Peanut Butter Pie Apple Cobbler