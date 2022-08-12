Close-up from a Leonberger dog begging for some snacks at an outdoor restaurant with a glass in front of the camera.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer months are full of fun in the outdoors there’s no doubt about that and it’s even more fun when spending time with your dogs and a beer in hand!

Did you know that Texas is home to some of the top must-visit dog park bars in the US? This report from Yelp surely says so! The publication put out a list of the top 25 dog parks to visit in 2022, here’s what Texas spots were listed:

Bouldin Acres – Austin

Hops & Hounds – San Antonio

Yard Bar – Austin

MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas

“Having a few drinks with your crew is fun, but wouldn’t it be better if you were able to bring a furry best friend along for the ride as well? Lucky for you, we made it pretty easy by curating a list of dog park bars across North America where you can have a drink and bring your furry friend too,” Yelp’s Community Direct Margaret Palanca said.

