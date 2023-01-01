DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for.
While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
“Or, you can crumble it over a salad if you’re trying to be kind of healthy (but let’s be honest, nothing is healthy with bacon on it). You can even make it the star of the show by simply pairing it with eggs,” National Today said.
We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas for this delicacy:
- Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas
- Knife – Lower Greenville
- Maple Bacon Restaurant
- AllGood Cafe – Deep Ellum
- Bubba’s Cooks Country
- Green Papaya Plant Based – Oak Lawn
- The Original Pancake House
- Bacon’s Bistro and Cafe
- Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse
- Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum
- Ellen’s – West End
- Smoky Rose
- Mendocino Farms – North Dallas
- Smithy – Lower Greenville
- Yardbird Table & Bar – Uptown
- Angela’s Cafe
- Wingfield’s Breakfast & Burger – South Dallas