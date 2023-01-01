DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for.

While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.

“Or, you can crumble it over a salad if you’re trying to be kind of healthy (but let’s be honest, nothing is healthy with bacon on it). You can even make it the star of the show by simply pairing it with eggs,” National Today said.

We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas for this delicacy:

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Knife – Lower Greenville

Maple Bacon Restaurant

AllGood Cafe – Deep Ellum

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Green Papaya Plant Based – Oak Lawn

The Original Pancake House

Bacon’s Bistro and Cafe

Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum

Ellen’s – West End

Smoky Rose

Mendocino Farms – North Dallas

Smithy – Lower Greenville

Yardbird Table & Bar – Uptown

Angela’s Cafe

Wingfield’s Breakfast & Burger – South Dallas