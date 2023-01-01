DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even dinner, there’s no bad time to have a bloody mary. You can have it with all the fixings or just keep it all nice and simple, you can never go wrong.

Happy New Year! Sunday, January 1 is National Bloody Mary Day, “Ring in the year by celebrating with the famous cocktail that consists of vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, Worcestershire, cayenne, and salt. We’ll note that while it can alleviate hangover symptoms, it can further dehydrate you, so drink responsibly. Still, Bloody Marys are the No. 1 brunch cocktail in the U.S. Take that, mimosas.”

So, where can you go in Texas to get the best bloody mary? We checked out a report from Money Inc. on the 10 best spots in the Lone Star State for this brunch star:

Chef Point Cafe – Watauga Cover 3 – San Antonio Hoover’s Cooking – Austin 1886 Humble Backyard – Humble Anvil Pub – Dallas Armoury D.E. – Dallas Star Bar – Austin Better Luck Tomorrow – Houston Blue Sushi Sake Grill – Fort Worth Griff’s – Houston

“But naturally, getting someone else to make one for you is much easier, much more fun, and, if you live in the Lone Star State, as easy as working your way through our round-up of the 10 best places to get a Bloody Mary in Texas and picking your nearest spot,” the report said.