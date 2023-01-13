DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating clean can be something of your choice, or something forced upon you due to health concerns, but there are places that cater to almost every special diet out there and especially gluten-free ones.

It’s important to keep in mind everyone’s dietary restrictions and Friday, January 13 serves as a perfect reminder as it is National Gluten-Free Day!

“If you have a gluten-free friend, call them up and invite them on a gluten-free lunch date. Let them teach you about the menu, and if you’re brave, allow them to order you a gluten-free meal. Are YOU the gluten-free friend? Invite your besties out for lunch and educate them on your menu options,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Eater Dallas on the best restaurants in Dallas with the best gluten-free menus.

“If you’ve given up traditional flour and other gluten-y ingredients, there’s still plenty of ways to satisfy your cravings for classic favorites,” the report said.

Without further ado, here are the best gluten-free spots around Dallas, for the full list click here!

Asian Mint

Royal China

Arepa TX

True Food Kitchen

Flower Child

Start

Unrefined Bakery

The Porch

Company Cafe

Malai Kitchen