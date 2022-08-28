DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you getting tired of holding your glass of wine, looking at the same yard, in the same house every weekend? That doesn’t sound so bad, but new sights from time to time would be nice, right?

National Red Wine Day is Sunday, August 28, and it’s about time we raise our glasses somewhere we haven’t been before! NationalToday wants to make sure you eat, drink and be merry on this holiday, “In honor of this holiday, some restaurants offer a special deal on, you guessed it, red wine! Instead of going for a single, heavy meal, consider a tapas crawl. Small plates are shareable and they won’t make you drowsy (although red wine contains melatonin, so you might have to fight the urge to catch some z’s.)”

If you’re chilling in Texas and just want to pack a bag and take a weekend trip somewhere, Fredericksburg is one of those places to do just that in the Lone Star State. Located in Central Texas you can find some of the best wineries and vineyards in the state, but how do you know which ones to try out?

We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best wineries and vineyards in this Texas city:

Grape Creek Vineyards Fredericksburg

Grape Creek Vineyards on Main

Fat Ass Ranch and Winery

Signor Vineyards

Barons Creek Vineyards

Texas Wine Collective

Messina Hof Hill Country

Heath Sparkling Wines

Pontotoc Vineyard

Lost Draw Cellars

You can find many more of the best wineries and vineyards around Fredericksburg from Tripadvisor by clicking here.