DALLAS (KDAF) — During the summer months and really anytime during the year, one of the most sought-after sweet treats remains to be the coveted ice cream. As you very well know there are hundreds of ways to enjoy this delicious treat, however none as much fun as the hot fudge sundae.

Well, don’t you just love to see that Monday, July 25 is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day! What a coincidence, right? NationalToday says, “Hot fudge sundaes are about as nostalgia-tinged as it gets: they’ve dotted pop culture for decades, further back than their cameo in Full House’s “Gotta Dance” episode, and more recently than in Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” video. Hot fudge sundaes have dominated the ice cream landscape for decades now, and on July 25, we celebrate: raise your spoons for National Hot Fudge Sundae Day!”

Get those taste buds, stomachs and spoons ready to enjoy this ever-so magnificent treat. We wanted to make sure you were prepared to enjoy the day the best way possible, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to grab yourself a hot fudge sundae:

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas

Pure Milk and Honey – Upper Greenville

Cow Tipping Creamery – Lakewood

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Stores

Hypnotic Emporium – Lakewood

JK CHOCOLATE

Dude, Sweet Chocolate – Bishop Arts District

Chocolate Secrets