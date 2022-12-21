DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re feeling hungry you could go for a burger, tacos, or BBQ as those are staples around Dallas, but the seafood game is something very desirable around the Big D.

Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp Day, so it’s time to celebrate and eat some tasty shrimp! “French fried shrimp — no, it’s not French — is a recipe that simply refers to shrimp that has been deep-fried in fat, the same way thin strips of potatoes are deep-fried to make French fries. On National French Fried Shrimp Day, make sure to munch on this simple but crunchy American favorite!”

So, where can you go to find the best fried shrimp around town? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for fried shrimp around Dallas:

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen

Whiskers Fish & Burgers

Rex’s Seafood and Market – North Dallas

Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn

Flying Fish

Aw Shucks – Lower Greenville

Granny’s Cajun Cooking

Fry Daddys

S. & D. Oyster Company