DALLAS (KDAF) — In terms of breakfast food items, one of the strongest plays an individual can make is scooping up a nice, fresh, hot bagel and smearing some ooey gooey cream cheese on that thing and enjoying the mess out of it.

No better day to hype up the bagel than National Bagelfest Day on Tuesday, July 26. I mean, really, it’s such a good day. NationalToday says, “Yes, not everyone likes the mass-produced bread available at stores, and would rather resort to a fresh bagel, baked at a bakery. Did you know the bagel is the only bread that is boiled before being baked? Well, it’s facts like these and more that National Bagelfest Day is all about. All you need is an empty stomach, caffeine, and an endless interest in bagels.”

If you’re not home-making your bagels and don’t have a go-to store/spot just yet, don’t worry we’ve checked out Yelp’s list of the best bagel spots in and around Dallas:

Shug’s Bagels

Sclafanis New York Bagels and Sandwiches

Benny’s Bagels – Lakewood

Starship Bagel

Bagel Cafe 21 – North Dallas

Bagel Fresh Deli

Boil & Bake Bagels

The Bagel Lady

NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop

Einstein Bros. Bagels