DALLAS (KDAF) — First thing’s first, what is a praline you may be asking yourself. Well, according to NationalToday, “Pralines are a smooth and sweet treat made with nuts, sugar, and sometimes cream. They can be used in cookies, candy, and as a paste and they’re often made with pecans or almonds.”

Now that you know for sure, why not join in on celebrating National Pralines Day on Friday, June 24! If it’s your first or 400th time trying the delicious treat, your taste buds are in store for a wonderful journey.

Enough flattery, in order to celebrate correctly you must eat some pralines, don’t know where to get them? We’ve got your back; we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas to get pralines:

Texas Pecan Company – North Dallas

Chocolate Secrets

Kate Weiser Chocolate – Trinity Groves

Blooms Candy & Soda Pop Shop

Dude, Sweet Chocolate – Bishop Arts District

Kilwins Plano

Eataly – North Dallas

Le Reve Gelato & Patisserie – North Dallas

Nikki’s Popcorn Company – North Dallas

Get Crackin’!