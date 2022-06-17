DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, brunch, dessert, second breakfast, midnight snack, munchies, etc., there are so many options for meals throughout each and every day you experience in life. Not a single one is bad, they all have their purpose but the main three have a purpose for the majority of everyone in the world.

One that is less discussed than what’s considered the most important meal of the day (breakfast) and everyone’s favorite date option (dinner) is lunch. That’s why on Friday, June 17, it’s National Take Back The Lunch Break Day! You work hard, sometimes too hard and depending on the day, week, month you may skip your lunch break from time to time, but not today!

NationalToday says, “Why is there a day like this? It’s because multiple research studies showed a trend of lesser and more infrequent lunch breaks across employees in America, resulting in lower employee morale and well-being. This day was set up as a reminder of the importance of the benefits of lunch breaks.”

So, we want you to be able to enjoy lunch to the absolute fullest! That’s why we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best spots for lunch around Dallas:

Jimmy’s Food Store

rise n°1

Cafe 43

Rodeo Goat

Velvet Taco

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Maple Leaf Diner

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

E Bar Tex-Mex

Twister Root Burger Co.

For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here.