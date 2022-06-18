DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you hesitant to try raw fish? Have you never given it a try? Are you afraid of the smell? The way it looks? Let’s work on trying new things and celebrating a dish and cuisine that is unmatched around the world, sushi.

Saturday, June 18 is International Sushi Day and it’s the perfect time to get out of your comfort zone or go back to the Japanese food you love the most. NationalToday says, “Raw fish didn’t initially sound appetizing to all cultures but we eventually realized that we were wrong and now we can’t get enough of it. It’s time to sharpen up your chopstick technique and treat yourself for International Sushi Day.”

Sushi can be made for those who are into deep-fried rolls, rolls that are all sauced up, the simplest rolls with sushi rice with a piece of perfectly sliced fish on top and many other ways. You won’t be disappointed.

In order to help you out in this new or continuing food journey of yours, we checked Tripadvisor’s list of the very best restaurants in Dallas for you to dine on some delectable sushi:

Uchi Dallas

Nobu Dallas

Deep Sushi

The Blue Fish Greenville

Mr. Sushi

Oishii

Steel Restaurant & Lounge

Dallas Fish Market

Black Ship Little Katana

Shinsei

For more of Tripadvisor’s list of the top sushi restaurants around Dallas, click here.