DALLAS (KDAF) — In the mood for a pint, or two or three? Maybe a gin & tonic? How about just a nice old glass of whiskey? Now add some of your best friends to the mix and what do you get? A fun night out at the dive bar that’s what.

Why are we bringing up a good dive bar experience? Well, Thursday, July 7 is National Dive Bar Day! NationalToday says, “Alcohol company Seagram’s, now owned by Diageo, founded this day to honor dive bars. They say they chose the seventh day of the seventh month for the special dive bar drink, the 7&7, which is made with Seagram’s Seven Crown and 7-Up.”

Here are the best dive bars around Dallas, according to Yelp:

Single Wide – Lower Greenville

Ships Lounge – Lower Greenville

Drink’s Bar

The Cottage

Hideaway on Henderson

The Grapevine Bar – Oak Lawn

Cowboy Saloon

Inwood Tavern

The Goat – Lakewood

The Forum – North Dallas