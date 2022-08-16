DALLAS (KDAF) —Everyone goes to breweries and wineries these days, but more people need to check out distilleries. There are so many throughout the state of Texas to visit and have a good ole time.

While you’re there why not check out some of their rum since Tuesday, August 16 is National Rum Day! NationalToday even says that Texas is ranked the third most rum-loving state in the U.S. behind New York and Florida!

“Whiskey often gets the nod for the most over-analyzed liquor by gourmands, but aged rum, with its smoky, earthy, aroma and notes of vanilla and caramel, offers some serious fodder for foodies to gush about.”

We wanted to share with you Tripadvisor’s list of the top distilleries in Texas to visit and get your drink on at!

Deep Eddy Vodka Distillery

Bendt Distilling Co.

Western Son Distillery

Treaty Oak Distilling

Andalusia Whiskey

Crystal Creek Distillery

Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery

Copper Shot Distillery

Dripping Springs Vodka

Hill Country Distillers

For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here!