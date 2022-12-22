DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating in the Lone Star State can be a near-religious experience whatever route you take. Whether it’s barbecue, Tex-Mex, steak, or really any cuisine that sets up shop will more than likely blow your mind.

Texas is truly a foodie wonderland, but while everyone is focused on full meals, what are the best snacks the state has to offer?

A report from Taste Atlas chose to answer the question of what to eat in Texas, by focusing on the snacks that make up the foundation of the foodie scene in the Lone Star State. So, here are the best Texan snacks and where to eat them in the state:

Puffy Taco Ray’s Drive Inn- San Antonio Henry’s Puffy Tacos – San Antonio Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant – San Antonio Oscar’s Taco House – San Antonio Teka Molino – San Antonio

Klobasnek/kolache Czech Stop – West Hruska’s Store & Bakery – Ellinger

Corn Dog Fletcher’s Corny Dog – Dallas Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill – Austin

