DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its restaurants and eateries galore filled with cuisines from all over the world and not to mention some of the best Mexican food, barbecue, and more people can dine on worldwide.

There’s something to be said about the food trucks and other such pop-ups without a permanent home, and with that, comes along street foods that will leave your tastebuds tingling and wanting more.

So, what are the best street foods the Lone Star State has to offer? Of course, we found the answer after checking out a report from Taste Atlas.

Here are what food experts consider the top street foods of Texas and where to eat them:

Puffy Taco Ray’s Drive Inn – San Antonio Henry’s Puffy Tacos – San Antonio Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant – San Antonio Oscar’s Taco House – San Antonio Teka Molino – San Antonio

Corn Dog Fletcher’s Corny Dogs – Dallas Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill – Austin

Breakfast Tacos Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ – Austin Tacodeli – Austin Veracruz All Natural – Round Rock Torchy’s Tacos – Austin Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop – Austin

Fajitas The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation – Houston Lupe Tortilla – Houston Pappasito’s Cantina – Houston El Tiempo Cantina – Houston Uncle Julio’s Fine Mexican Food – Dallas

