DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its restaurants and eateries galore filled with cuisines from all over the world and not to mention some of the best Mexican food, barbecue, and more people can dine on worldwide.
There’s something to be said about the food trucks and other such pop-ups without a permanent home, and with that, comes along street foods that will leave your tastebuds tingling and wanting more.
So, what are the best street foods the Lone Star State has to offer? Of course, we found the answer after checking out a report from Taste Atlas.
Here are what food experts consider the top street foods of Texas and where to eat them:
- Puffy Taco
- Ray’s Drive Inn – San Antonio
- Henry’s Puffy Tacos – San Antonio
- Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant – San Antonio
- Oscar’s Taco House – San Antonio
- Teka Molino – San Antonio
- Corn Dog
- Fletcher’s Corny Dogs – Dallas
- Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill – Austin
- Breakfast Tacos
- Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ – Austin
- Tacodeli – Austin
- Veracruz All Natural – Round Rock
- Torchy’s Tacos – Austin
- Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop – Austin
- Fajitas
- The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation – Houston
- Lupe Tortilla – Houston
- Pappasito’s Cantina – Houston
- El Tiempo Cantina – Houston
- Uncle Julio’s Fine Mexican Food – Dallas