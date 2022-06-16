DALLAS (KDAF) — Vegetables are a necessity in almost everyone’s diet and they can be made very delicious in the hands of the right chef in the kitchen; one factor that can help any at-home chef is getting vegetables when they’re at their freshest.

This factor is being brought to light with its own holiday as Thursday, June 16 is Fresh Veggies Day in the U.S.! NationalToday says, “Fresh vegetables are the best sources of micronutrients that are vital for metabolism, growth, development, and disease prevention. The natural fiber content in vegetables helps prevent constipation, hemorrhoids, and colon cancer.”

We know it’s not always easy getting the freshest ingredients to cook with in your kitchen, which could prompt you to go out and spend a little bit more on food with the idea of higher quality being involved. That’s why we checked Yelp’s list of the best places in Dallas to get fresh vegetables:

Dallas Farmers Market – Downtown

India Bazaar

Georgia’s Farmer’s Market

Green’s Produce and Plants

Central Market – Upper Greenville

White Rock Local Market – Lakewood

Farmer’s Delite

Shahrzad Mediterranean Market & Grill – North Dallas

Central Market – North Dallas

Hiep Thai Food Store