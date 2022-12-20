DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves some relaxation and there’s nothing better than some good food and good sangrias to get the vibes feeling right.

It’s sangria season, not because of the cold weather, but because Tuesday, December 20 is National Sangria Day! “Every year on December 20, we celebrate National Sangria Day! The Spanish have spiked the punch and we’re definitely here for it.

“Whether you prefer it red or white, a nice chilled Sangria is no doubt refreshing, and instantly transports you to the sandy beaches of Spain in the Summer,” National Today said.

So, where in the Big D can you get the best sangrias? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for this mixed drink around Dallas:

Barcelona Wine Bar – Lower Greenville

Si Tapas – Uptown

Cafe Madrid – Uptown

Leela’s Wine Bar – Lower Greenville

Cafe Izmir – Lower Greenville

Sketches Of Spain – Oak Cliff

Mexican Sugar

Selda Mediterranean – North Dallas

Havana Cafe

Bulla Gastrobar