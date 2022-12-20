DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone deserves some relaxation and there’s nothing better than some good food and good sangrias to get the vibes feeling right.
It’s sangria season, not because of the cold weather, but because Tuesday, December 20 is National Sangria Day! “Every year on December 20, we celebrate National Sangria Day! The Spanish have spiked the punch and we’re definitely here for it.
“Whether you prefer it red or white, a nice chilled Sangria is no doubt refreshing, and instantly transports you to the sandy beaches of Spain in the Summer,” National Today said.
So, where in the Big D can you get the best sangrias? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for this mixed drink around Dallas:
- Barcelona Wine Bar – Lower Greenville
- Si Tapas – Uptown
- Cafe Madrid – Uptown
- Leela’s Wine Bar – Lower Greenville
- Cafe Izmir – Lower Greenville
- Sketches Of Spain – Oak Cliff
- Mexican Sugar
- Selda Mediterranean – North Dallas
- Havana Cafe
- Bulla Gastrobar