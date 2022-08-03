DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.

It just makes sense that Wednesday, August 3 is National Watermelon Day! NationalToday says, “Did you know that watermelon is 92% water? No wonder it’s so refreshing! People have been digging into this tasty, juicy fruit for millennia and it all started in Ancient Egypt. It’s said that watermelon cultivation began in the Nile Valley as early as the second millennium B.C. Watermelon seeds were even found in King Tut’s tomb! On August 3, we celebrate this ancient berry in a feast of juicy deliciousness—otherwise known as National Watermelon Day.”

We wanted to be sure you can find all of the great watermelon treats or straight-up watermelon around Dallas, so, we checked out FourSquare’s list of the best places in Dallas for this very fruit:

Twisted Root Burger Co.

Yogurt Zone

Wabi House

Dallas Farmers Market

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Sundown at Granada

Rapscallion

Steel City Pops

Dragonfly

Italia Express

Fogo de Chao Brazillian Steakhouse

Fat Straws Bubble Tea

Blue Sushi Sake Grill