DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, Jan. 4 is National Spaghetti Day, so we want to give a shoutout to this delicious dish.
It is incredibly delicious, easy to make and home and inexpensive to make at home, making it a perfect dish if you’re eating on a budget.
According to NationalToday.com, the older documentation of pasta is found in the writings of Roman poet Quintus Horatius Flaccus.
If you want to celebrate this delicious and iconic meal, there are plenty of great foodie spots in North Texas to get some spaghetti. So, here is Foursquare’s list of the best places to get spaghetti in North Texas!
- Stock & Barrel
- Bistro 31
- Taverna
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- Dolce Riviera
- Kenny’s Italian Kitchen
- Snap Kitchen
- Scalini’s Pizza & Pasta
- Campisi’s Restaurant
- Lucia
- Italia Express
- Two Guys from Italy
- Louie’s
- Tony’s Pizza & Pasta
- Grand Lux Cafe
For more suggestions, visit Foursquare.