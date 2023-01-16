DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is here and if you are trying to eat better, quinoa is a great superfood that is growing in popularity.

Monday, Jan. 16, is National Quinoa Day, a day to celebrate the delicious superfood that has been around for thousands of years.

“Originally cultivated in South America, the popularity of the grain spread in the U.S. as a gluten-free alternative to wheat and wheat-based dishes. The popularity of quinoa has only increased, and now, it’s cultivated everywhere, including Europe, and India. It is also being considered as a solution for world hunger. National Quinoa Day celebrates this superfood and its potential to support people who cultivate it,” as the website states.

If you are itching to grab some quinoa, here are some of the best places to get quinoa in North Texas, according to Foursquare:

True Food Kitchen

Parigi

Zoe’s Kitchen

Seasons 52

Saint Ann

HG Supply Co.

Oddfellows

Twisted Root (quinoa burger patty)

For more suggestions, visit Foursquare.