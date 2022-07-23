DALLAS (KDAF) — Food duos are amongst the best things known to man, mac and cheese, PB&Js, spaghetti and meatballs, but none quite hit as hard as dessert combos and this dessert combo is arguably the greatest of all time (GOAT).

It’s easy to guess but yes we have to say it, chocolate and peanut butter belong together more so than any other food combo known to man (as long as you don’t have a nut allergy of any kind and are keen on chocolate of course). Saturday, July 23 is Peanut Butter and Chocolate Day!

NationalToday says, “The day marks one of the elite combinations that make us believe in love at first taste. Since they met, peanut butter and chocolate have been an unstoppable force, rising to the level of iconic. Chocolate and peanut butter are delicious on their own but even better when combined!”

Naturally, we were curious and had to check out Foursquare’s guide to the best places for chocolate peanut butter in Dallas; here’s what we found:

Frost Cupcakery – Coppell Avanti Ristorante – Dallas Baskin-Robbins Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery Smallcakes – Dallas Kessler Cookie Company Sprinkles Cupcakes Java Me Up – Irving Creme de la Cookie Paciugo Gelato & Caffe The Cheesecake Factory The Fairmont Dallas JD’s Chippery