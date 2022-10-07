DALLAS (KDAF) — Hurry while it’s still warm outside, go out to Starbucks and grab a Frappuccino to celebrate National Frappe Day! If you look at it this way you’re basically drinking a caffeinated milkshake.

That’s right, it’s a frisky Friday on October 7 as it is National Frappe Day!

“Indulging in a cold and frothy frappé on National Frappe Day transports us to another time and place where we’re sitting with friends around an umbrellaed bistro table at a seaside Mediterranean café,” NationalToday.com said.

While this drink from Starbucks is slightly different from a frappe, the make is still essentially the same as it is half coffee and half milkshake, but what kind should you get? We checked out a report from Tasting Table on their ranking of the best Starbucks Frappuccinos.

“Of course, some are better than others, and if you’re a newbie at ordering Frappuccinos, you may not know where to start. Or perhaps you’ve had one favorite order for years, and now you’re ready to explore the other options. That’s why we’ve ranked some of the best Frappuccinos you can find at Starbucks from worst to best,” Tasting Table said.

Let’s take a look at the top 10:

Espresso Frappuccino Chai Creme Frappuccino Coffee Frappuccino Mocha Frappuccino Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Frappuccino Matcha Creme Frappuccino Pistachio Coffee Frappuccino Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino Chestnut Praline Frappuccino Java Chip Frappuccino

