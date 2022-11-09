DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of chicken sandwiches, we know your mind automatically goes to the food feud between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, but do these popular fast food chains lay claim to the top chicken sandwich on the market?

We’re talking fried chicken sandwiches today because November 9 is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day! “Because of the current craze it may take a little while to get a chicken sandwich. Pass the time in line by bringing a chair or a good book. Invite your friends. Play some board games,” NationalToday said.

We checked out an all-star report from Thrillist on their rankings of the best fried chicken sandwiches in the fast food world. We’re not going to lie, the top five are a little surprising in terms of the top spot and where Chick-fil-A landed.

The report said, “Chicken sandwiches can be a touchy topic. What type of batter works better—tight coats of seasoning and flour that shatter into oily little flecks, or popcorn-like blossoms of crackle and crunch? Does a chicken sandwich need pickles, or do tomatoes and lettuce suffice? Most importantly, which fast food chain makes the chicken sandwich to rule them all?”

Here’s a look at the report’s top 10 fast-food fried chicken sandwiches:

Burger King’s Ch’King Sandwich Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich KFC’s Chicken Sandwich Bojangles Bo’s Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A’s Original Chicken Sandwich Raising Cane’s The Sandwich Church’s Chicken Chicken Sandwich Jollibee’s Original Chicken Sandwich Sonic Drive-In’s Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich Jack in the Box’s Cluck Sandwich