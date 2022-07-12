DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime is here and one thing is clear, being a foodie in a city like Dallas is an absolute treat there’s no doubt about that!

Eater has released its updated list of the 38 Essential Dallas Restaurants to eat at during the summer! “This list aims to guide visitors and locals alike to great new locations, up-and-coming eateries, and established restaurants at the top of the food game, all at various price points and featuring the numerous cuisines that shine in DFW.”

It’s hot outside and maybe too hot to BBQ, but not a problem. We checked out Eater’s list of its top restaurants to eat at in Dallas this summer and they even have a map!

CT Provisions Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen

Yao Fuzi Cuisine

Ari Korean BBQ

Kirin Court

Roots Southern Table

Intrinsic Smokehouse Brewery + BBQ

Edoko Omakase

Resident Taqueria

RM 12:20 Bistro

Rex’s Seafood and Market

Jia Modern Chinese

El Vecino Tex Mex

Meridian

Goodfriend Beer Garden & Burger House

Shug’s Bagels

For the full list and a look at where all these are located check out ‘The 38 Essential Dallas Restaurants’ by Eater.