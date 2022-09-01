DALLAS (KDAF) — Woohoo! We’ve made it to September, don’t you remember? The fall is coming quicker than you can home-make your own tofu and fry it up.

Funny enough, National Tofu Day isn’t in the US but in the United Kingdom on September 1st! If you’ve never tried this tasty treat, here’s your sign. There are numerous ways to prepare tofu, but none quite hit as hard as tossing it into the deep fryer and crisping it up.

NationalToday explains, “National Tofu Day, however, exhorts skeptics to give the dish another go. There are many reasons why, but a fantastic place to start is the abundance of health advantages. Without the fat, tofu has a lot of protein. We also concur that tofu lacks flavor on its own. But if you serve it with the ideal sauce or garnishes, you’ll never go wrong.”

So, we want to make sure you know exactly where you need to go to get the best crispy tofu around Dallas, so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for deep-fried tofu around town:

Crushcraft Thai Eats – Uptown

BCD Tofu House

Wu Wei Din Chinese Cuisine

Royal China Restaurant – North Dallas

King’s Noodle

Sweet Rice

Fortune House Chinese Cuisine

Jeng Chi Restaurant

Cafe Hunan – Upper Greenville

Zaap Lao & Thai Street Eats

For more on Yelp’s list of the best deep-fried tofu in Dallas, click here.