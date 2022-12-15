DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the best local bakeries, and all the good recipes for cupcakes to bake at home but what about the food trucks of the Lone Star State, what kind of heat are they bringing out in the mini dessert game?

Cupcakes are the talk of the town on Thursday, December 15 as it is National Cupcake Day! “Nowadays, cupcakes can come intricately designed, simply and elegantly frosted, or adorned with edible embellishments. It’s hard to resist a dessert that’s both pretty AND delicious,” National Today said.

Some of the best food in America comes from a kitchen on wheels and the world of food truck desserts is vast and just as tasty as the local bakery. So, where can you find the best cupcake trucks in Texas?

We checked out a report from Roaming Hunger on the best Texas cupcake trucks for your sweet tooth’s pleasure:

Frosted Betty

My Cupcake Garden

SheCupcakes Bake Shoppe

Cake-N-Que

Trailer Cakes

Happy Baking

Sweets by Selina

Cupcake Avenue

Iced Cupcakery

