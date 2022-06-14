DALLAS (KDAF) — You don’t ever really need an excuse or reason to enjoy a pint or two or three. However, on Wednesday, June 15, there’s an extra-special reason to enjoy some pints with friends or family!

It’s Beer Day Britain! NationalToday explains, “Beer Day Britain, a.k.a. National Beer Day, is celebrated on June 15 to mark the signing of the Magna Carta. It was on this day, in the 13th century, when a group of English barons successfully negotiated a pact with the King of England that curtailed the seemingly universal rights of a monarchy. The pact also standardized the measurement of beer, ale, and wine throughout the country. In 2015, beer sommelier Jane Peyton honored the 800th anniversary of the charter by establishing Beer Day Britain.”

Get the friend group together and enjoy some brews at these top British beer works around Dallas, according to Yelp:

The Old Monk – Lower Greenville

The Holy Grail Pub

Dubliner – Lower Greenville

The Londoner

From Across the Pond

Harwood Arms – Oak Lawn

Division Brewing

Fish & Fizz – North Dallas

Rugby House Pub

Ten Bells Tavern – Oak Cliff