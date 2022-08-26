DALLAS (KDAF) — When trying to get your sweet pastry fix, finding the perfect bakery is super important and North Texas isn’t short of incredible options.
Whether you’re searching for cookies, bagels, donuts, croissants, muffins, or cakes… the list can go on and on, you want to be sure that you can find the top spots around town to get them at.
These are the best bakeries around Dallas, according to Tripadvisor:
- Emporium Pies
- Fluellen Cupcakes
- Sprinkles Dallas Cupcakes
- The Cake Bar at Trinity Groves
- Hypnotic Donuts
- The Village Baking Company
- La Madeline
- JOY Macarons
- La Duni Latin Kitchen & Baking Studio
- SusieCakes
- Corner Bakery Cafe
For more of the best bakeries in Dallas from Tripadvisor, click here!