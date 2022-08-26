DALLAS (KDAF) — When trying to get your sweet pastry fix, finding the perfect bakery is super important and North Texas isn’t short of incredible options.

Whether you’re searching for cookies, bagels, donuts, croissants, muffins, or cakes… the list can go on and on, you want to be sure that you can find the top spots around town to get them at.

These are the best bakeries around Dallas, according to Tripadvisor:

Emporium Pies

Fluellen Cupcakes

Sprinkles Dallas Cupcakes

The Cake Bar at Trinity Groves

Hypnotic Donuts

The Village Baking Company

La Madeline

JOY Macarons

La Duni Latin Kitchen & Baking Studio

SusieCakes

Corner Bakery Cafe

For more of the best bakeries in Dallas from Tripadvisor, click here!