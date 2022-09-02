DALLAS (KDAF) — Folks, we’ve officially made it to the month of September and while summer is winding down that means fall is winding up and you basically throw that cut diet out the window (if you want to of course, do what you want).

However, if you’re looking to bulk up to the max and enjoy yourself while doing it there’s no better time than the present that is September, which is National Chicken Month!

“Whether it’s broiled, baked, fried or floating in our soup, we can’t seem to get enough. In fact, Smithsonian magazine recently called chicken “the ubiquitous food of our era, crossing multiple cultural boundaries with ease.” Still, we don’t often stop to appreciate this delicious protein source,” NationalToday said.

But we over at CW33 are going to focus on the best way to have your chicken, fried. We checked out a report from Wide Open Eats on their 10 juicy picks for the best friend chicken in Texas! Be sure to check out their story to get a look at those gorgeous pieces of fried chicken from around the state.

The report from Wide Open eats said, “Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don’t, then you’re probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it’s like biting into a drumstick of heaven.”

Frenchy’s Chicken – Houston Max’s Wine Dive – Houston Rudy’s Chicken – Dallas #1 Chicken Rice & Seafood – Houston Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken Dolli’s Diner – Nacogdoches Babe’s Chicken Dinner House in Roanoke Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking – San Antonio Top Notch – Austin Underwood’s Cafeteria – Brownwood