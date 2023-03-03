DALLAS (KDAF) — Pulled pork, smoked brisket, ribs, and more, there might not be a better cuisine in the world than Texas barbecue. With insane popularity and being copied all over the world, Texas BBQ remains the king of the meats.

The question then becomes, what Texas BBQ spots are the best to get your tastebuds to?

A report from Texas Real Food found the 10 best Texas BBQ joints out there for your eating pleasure, “The sizzle on the grill, the musky smoke in the air, and of course the tender, juicy meat—all senses are pleasured by this much-loved Texan favorite. Baby back ribs or beef brisket? How about both! If you’re awake at night asking “what’s the best bbq near me?” then we have the answer to that.”

You won’t be disappointed in any of these places, so, without further ado, don’t miss dining at the top BBQ spots the great state of Texas has to offer:

Goldee’s Bar-B.Q – Fort Worth

Interstellar BBQ – Austin

Truth Barbeque

Burnt Bean Co.

Leroy and Lewis BBQ – Austin

Cattleack BBQ

Franklin Barbecue

Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque

Snow’s BBQ

Panther City BBQ – Fort Worth