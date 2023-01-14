DALLAS (KDAF) — New York is the place to be if you are wanting to go to a great deli, but if you can’t make the trip to the East Coast, there are tons of places in North Texas to get a great sandwich.

Speaking of sandwiches, Saturday, Jan. 14, is National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, according to NationalToday.com.

“There’s nothing like the smokey goodness of the Pastrami sandwich. Long considered an icon of the classic Jewish New York deli, this delicious gift has made it out of the boroughs to delis around the world. Lucky you! National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day is January 14, and our mouths are watering just thinking about how we’re going to celebrate,” as their website states.

If you want to celebrate this delicious meal, here are some of the best places to get a pastrami sandwich in North Texas, according to Yelp!

Deli News

The Meat Shop

New York Sub

Harvey B’s

One90 Smoked Meats

Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

Kuby’s Sausage House

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery

Parker Barrows

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.