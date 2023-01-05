DALLAS (KDAF) — New year, new me. The new year is here and people are no doubt using the new beginning to create some fitness goals.

Working out is just one part of a healthy lifestyle, and dieting is also important.

Thursday, Jan. 5, is National Keto Day, celebrating a modern health diet with roots back to the 1920s.

“On National Keto Day, January 5, we are reminded that people on ketogenic diets cut carbs out of their diet to an extent where the body starts to consume fat — instead of carbohydrates — for fuel. The obvious benefit of fat used for energy is weight loss, but it also helps epilepsy patients avoid seizures, and is shown to increase cognitive brain function,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

If you want to give the keto diet a try, here are some of the best keto-friendly restaurants in North Texas, according to Yelp reviews:

Keto Kitchen Creations

Red Stix Street Food

True Food Kitchen

Rodeo Goat

HG SPLY CO

Flower Child

Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar

Kitchen + Kocktails

Cava

Original ChopShop

