DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re interested in getting your baking skills refined in the kitchen today, this week or anytime, maybe go with this simple yet delicious dessert, sponge cake. Why you might be asking?

Well, Tuesday, August 23 is National Sponge Cake Day! This dessert has been around for centuries according to NationalToday and its popularity has never dwindled. “While there are many variations of the cake, one of the most popular is the Victoria sponge. Named after Queen Victoria (who is said to have enjoyed a slice of sponge cake with her afternoon tea), the cake consists of raspberry jam and whipped cream sandwiched between two layers of sponge.”

We know that baking at home might not be the most exciting thing in the world, so we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get this spongey dessert:

9 Rabbits Bakery – North Dallas

Henk’s European Deli & Black Forest Bakery – Lake Highlands

Proper Baking Company – Downtown

New York Bakery 2 & Korean Bakery

Maria’s Bakery

Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe

Cake Bar – Trinity Groves

85°C Bakery Cafe – Carrollton

Bisous Bisous Patisserie – Uptown

Feng Cha Teahouse – North Dallas