DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is truly a patriotic state, there’s no doubt about that and it seems the shelves of its own grocery stores will be ringing the freedom songs in the tune of The Official Beer of Freedom.

Armed Forces Brewing Company has announced it will be distributed in 197 Texas H-E-B stores. A press release says AFBC’s Preamble light beer will be sold in not only 197 H-E-B stores but also 25 of them near military bases in the Lone Star State with the company’s special hops IPA and Cat Shot Lager.

“Selling our beer in H-E-B stores in Texas is a huge step for Armed Forces Brewing Company,” said Alan Beal, CEO of the military tribute brewery. “We know the great people of Texas are going to love our beer, and love knowing that every beer they buy helps employ more American Military Veterans.”

The company claims its beer is crisp, clean and made with one malt and a single American hop grown by U.S. military veterans at Dog Star Hops in Michigan. “It has a light malt sweetness balanced by a restrained herbal hop profile. Special Hops IPA is a 6.7% ABV IPA that is a blend of Azacca, Centennial, and Simcoe hops making it a bold, adventurous and a refreshing tribute to American’s most elite force, the U.S. Navy SEALs. Cat Shot is a 5.3% ABV American craft lager that pays homage to pre-prohibition style lagers with a touch of corn sweetness balancing super-clean American hops that makes Cat Shot lager quenching and repeatable.”

