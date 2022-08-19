DALLAS (KDAF) — Let this sentence serve as a reminder of the great things potatoes have contributed to society. From french fries to baked potatoes, their sacrifice is our gain.

And what better day to celebrate potatoes than National Potato Day, which falls on Friday, Aug. 19. No matter how you like potatoes, it’s all delicious.

But today, we’re giving a special shoutout to baked potatoes. These spuds of the gods are perfect just about any way you make them. Whether you get it fully loaded, just with butter, baked potatoes are awesome.

To celebrate our love of baked potatoes here are the best places to get a baked potato, according to Foursquare:

Smokey Joe’s BBQ

Mike Anderson’s BBQ House

Hillstone Restaurant

Charco Broiler Steak House

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Cowboy Chicken

Pecan Lodge

For more suggestions, visit Foursquare.