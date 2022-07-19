DALLAS (KDAF) — The summertime is in high gear with high temperatures but that also means relaxation is (hopefully) at its peak and you might need a reminder that it is A-okay to get your drink on. What better way to sit by the pool or even just simply relax with a daiquiri in your hand?

If Tuesday, July 19 had anything to say about it, they’d say that a daiquiri in hand during the summertime is sublime as it is National Daiquiri Day! This sweet drink is popular all over the U.S. but especially popular in Texas and the south.

NationalToday says, “Did you know the daiquiri was likely invented by Cuban miners? An engineer named Jennings Cox supervised a mine in a village named Daiquiri in 1898 during the Spanish-American War. After work, Cox and his colleagues would gather at the local bar. One day Cox mixed Bacardi, sugar, and lime into a glass of ice.”

We of course want to make sure you can celebrate accordingly and especially if you’re not wanting or into concocting your own daiquiris at home. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best daiquiri drive-thrus and bars in Dallas:

Drive-thrus

Eskimo Hut – Denton

Daq and Mag Daiquiris

Eskimo Hut – Arlington Heights

Eskimo Heights – Arlington

Super Mix Mariscos Restaurant – Lewisville

Bars

Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory – East Dallas

Boozy Dallas – Oak Cliff

The Daiquiri Shoppe

Daq and Mag Daiquiris

Gators – West End

Boozy To Go Oak Cliff

Eskimo Hut

The Vrab Shed

Mickeys Sports Bar and Grill