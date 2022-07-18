DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re in Texas and in the mood for a margarita there’s more than likely not a bad spot across the Lone Star State to get your drink on. However, Taco Cabana is ramping up the temptation to snag a marg or two at their locations as they’re launching Margarita Headquarters.

These headquarters will have 12 permanent margarita flavors to choose from, “All Day, Every Day.” These flavors will be available starting out in San Antonio on July 20 and then across Texas on August 3.

Along with these headquarters, a new happy hour will also help welcome the return of the TC Salsa Bar.

According to a press release, “Available flavors will include beloved frozen classics like Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Strawberry Mango and Mangonada, in addition to returning favorites like Blue Curacao, Watermelon, Dragonfruit, Blood Orange, Green Apple and new exciting flavors including Coconut and Pineapple. Each will be available for $3 all day, every day.”

On top of the 12 flavors, there will be a rotating 13th flavor to offer seasonable flavors; previous offerings include, pickle, pumpkin spice, and cherry among others.

More from Taco Cabana:

“In addition to launching “Margarita Headquarters,” Taco Cabana will offer a summertime happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for dine-in and drive-thru guests starting July 20, 2022 at all San Antonio locations. Happy hour items will include: $2 Lime or Strawberry Margaritas $2 domestic beer Half-price bean & cheese nachos $1.50 bean & cheese chalupa $1 bean & cheese taco Effective today, Taco Cabana is also extending its drive-thru hours of operation at all restaurants across San Antonio. Below are the new hours of operation for all San Antonio location drive-thrus: Open Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Open Friday and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Dining rooms will continue to close at 10 p.m. Lastly, Taco Cabana will welcome the return of its beloved salsa bar in all restaurants in San Antonio on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The salsa bars will include Roja, Fuego, Salsa Ranch, Taco Cabana’s new salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo and pickled jalapeños.” TACO CABANA