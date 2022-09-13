DALLAS (KDAF) — Going gluten-free is a diet choice for some, however, others aren’t so lucky to be able to choose their diet. Tuesday, September 13 is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day!

Here’s why it’s important to understand why certain people have certain diets, “Celiac disease is a genetic autoimmune disorder in which a person who suffers from this affliction can’t consume gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley. The afflicted person’s immune system responds by attacking the small intestine and inhibiting the absorption of important nutrients. Left undiagnosed or untreated, celiac disease can lead to other disorders, including cancer, osteoporosis and infertility,” NationalToday said.

As this disease affects many people throughout the world, and with people choosing to eat gluten-free or at the least give it a try, in recent years restaurants have prioritized ensuring there are options for everyone who walks through their doors. There are even restaurants that have decided to go full-on gluten-free and still maintain some ridiculously delicious flavors.

Trips To Discover has put out a report of the 15 best gluten-free restaurants in the country and it’s a wonderful sight to see that the Lone Star State has some representation on this delicious and health-conscious list.

The report says, “Authentic Italian, real deep dish pizza, fried seafood—you can find these favorites made without wheat flour or gluten-containing products. After scouring the map, these are the best gluten-free eats in the United States.”

If you’re looking for the best in Texas and in the U.S., you’ll have to drive down to San Antonio to 5 Points Local to eat some of the best gluten-free food money can buy. Be sure to click here to find out where the other best gluten-free restaurants in the country are so you could maybe even make a road trip out of it!

The report touts, “Enjoy a classic breakfast with worry-free pancakes and toast, or get your local cuisine fix with a fiesta dinner bowl loaded with lime, cumin, avocado, and greens all paired with a tostada and re-fried beans. The tempeh tacos with onion escabeche, cashew crema, fresh cilantro, refried black beans, and avocado are a healthy way to taste the flavors of San Antonio as well. Check out the bakery, too.”