DALLAS (KDAF) — Bring your friends, your family and even your dog to the Texas Pie Fest on Saturday in Rockwall, Texas!

From 10-4 p.m. on June 18, attendees of the Texas Pie Fest will be able to eat, listen, play, cool and enjoy free offerings:

Texas Pie Fest

Don’t forget to stop by for the second annual pie fight, where contestants will gear up with a rain poncho and get ready to toss an insane amount of pies at one another!

It’s $10 a person and children 10 and under get in for free; tickets will be available at the gate. “All contests, except the baking contest, are FREE to the public. Contestants will be taken on a random, first come, first serve basis. Be there before the contest starts and you might just get picked! Schedule at bottom of page.”