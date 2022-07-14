DALLAS (KDAF) — What if we told you tickets for Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest were up for purchase for 2022’s fest in the city of Lockhart? Are you pumped?

Texas Monthly says, “On November 5-6, the historical downtown and Lockhart City Park will create the backdrop for an expanded weekend festival, designed to celebrate many aspects of Texas barbecue.”

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest will be benefitting Feeding Texas and a network of food banks across the state. The publication tweeted, “Are you ready for the most epic BBQ weekend of the year? Tickets to TM BBQ Fest benefitting @FeedingTexas are on sale NOW! Tickets are capped at each price tier, so the sooner your purchase, the more you’ll save.”

The fest will be two days Nov. 5-6 and Saturday will serve as the BBQ World’s Fair and Sunday will serve as the Top 50 Picnic.