DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world but that isn’t the only famous food with Texas roots.

A report from Taste Atlas has made a list of the 50 best appetizers in America, with one Texas treat making the list.

According to Taste Atlas, chicken fried bacon is one of the best appetizers in America. This appetizer reportedly was invented in the 1990s in Texas by Frank Sodolak.

“Traditionally, chicken fried bacon is served with sausage gravy or cream gravy on the side for dipping. When prepared correctly, the bacon should be perfectly crisp without being too crumbly,” the report said.

