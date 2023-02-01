DALLAS (KDAF) – Kick back, relax, crack open an ice-cold Dr. Pepper, and enjoy some of life’s finest moments.

Maybe you’re wanting to try something new aside from the original DP, good thing you won’t have to go far from the real thing. Dr. Pepper has announced a new addition to its popular soda lineup, Strawberries & Cream.

This new flavor will contain the 23 original flavors swirled alongside refreshing strawberries and a smooth creamy finish.

“Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans,” said Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado. “Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand’s flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup alongside popular varieties such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. We can’t wait for people to try this delicious new treat!”

It will be available in 12 oz. 12 packs and 20 oz. bottles along with Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar being offered in 12 oz. 12 packs.