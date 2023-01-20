DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheese can be sweet, savory, a dip, a topping, a dish on its own, the best compliment to almost anything, and one of the best snacks ever (shoutout mozzarella sticks).

It’s a cheesy kind of day as Friday, January 20 is National Cheese Lover’s Day! “All we know is that it was love at first bite; when the first human tasted the salty, tangy, delicious goodness of cheese, they were hooked. And we can definitively say that human history was forever changed,” National Today said.

So, what is the most popular cheese in Texas and other states in the US? Well, we checked out a report from Zippia on the United States of Cheese and Texas’ cheese pick might surprise you.

While the top cheese in the country belongs to the ever-so-delicious Queso Blanco, parmesan tops the cheese world of Texas.

“At the risk of sounding cheesy, we’ve determined that there are, in fact, only two types of people in the U.S.: those who think cheese is gouda and those who are feta up with cheese,” the report quipped.