DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve never heard of a Chief Taco Officer, you’re probably going to question it for a brief moment in your head and then immediately accept it with open arms as a Texas-based on-demand delivery service will be celebrating its newly found position on Tuesday.

Favor Delivery has named its first-ever CTO, San Antonio’s Chris Flores who will be traveling all across Texas in search of the best tacos the Lone Star State has to offer. So, what’s in it for you?

Well, how about free delivery on taco Tuesday? That’s right, Favor will be offering Texans free delivery on tacos! A press release explains, “Get $0 delivery fees on any order from the Free Taco Delivery category in the Favor app on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.”

Let’s end this story with some delicious taco stats across Texas from Favor:

Total number of tacos delivered across Texas: Over 11 million

Over 11 million Most popular meal time to order tacos: Breakfast

Breakfast Most ordered breakfast tacos: 1) Bean and Cheese 2) Bacon, Egg and Cheese 3) Potato, Egg and Cheese 4) Migas 5) Chorizo and Egg

1) Bean and Cheese 2) Bacon, Egg and Cheese 3) Potato, Egg and Cheese 4) Migas 5) Chorizo and Egg Most ordered taco meat: 1) Chicken Fajita 2) Chorizo 3) Shrimp 4) Beef Fajita 5) Brisket

1) Chicken Fajita 2) Chorizo 3) Shrimp 4) Beef Fajita 5) Brisket Most popular salsa to order with tacos: 1) Roja 2) Poblano 3) Verde 4) Tomatillo 5) Chipotle

1) Roja 2) Poblano 3) Verde 4) Tomatillo 5) Chipotle Most popular side to order with tacos: 1) Salsa 2) Queso 3) Guacamole

1) Salsa 2) Queso 3) Guacamole Most popular drinks to order with tacos: 1) Sweet Tea 2) Coke 3) Coffee 4) Dr Pepper 5) Lemonade