DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re wanting to try something for the first time, or get a taste of different versions of the same thing, dining or sipping on a flight of food or drink is the way to go.

Whether it’s sliders, tacos, tequila, beer or even boba, flights can do wonders for foodies everywhere. So, the question becomes, where can you find the best food flights in the country?

Recently, Yelp released a report on the 15 most unique food flights to experience in 2023 and a Texas eatery was ranked on the list.

The report said, “If you have a date night, friends to entertain, or are looking to try new restaurants, food flights are a great way to get a taste of your favorite food. You can select flights of pasta, drinks, pancakes, croquetas, and so much more! Sit back, relax, and enjoy the (food) flight!”

Conroe’s Vogue Bubble Tea & Coffee Bar has a flight for boba lovers or newcomers alike as its boba flight is among the best in the country. The shop says, “We offer a variety of coffee drinks made with espresso, as well as bubble tea. Our bubble tea is made with fresh ingredients and can be customized too.”