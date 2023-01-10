Oysters Rockefeller baked with spinach and cheese, served on a dark plate with lemon and lettuce, selected focus, narrow depth of field

DALLAS (KDAF) — While some people may turn their noses up to oysters, others with vastly more developed taste buds understand the delicacy these half-shells bring to the foodie world.

All this shell talk is because Tuesday, January 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day! “Oysters are rich in vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, C, and D. Consuming just 6 oysters would meet your daily recommended intake of iron, iodine, copper, magnesium, calcium, zinc, phosphorus, and manganese,” National Today said.

We all know that the best oysters are more than likely near a big body of water, but what are the true top oyster bars in the country? We checked out a report from Food & Wine on America’s best oyster bars and a Texas eatery made its mark on the list.

Coming in at No. 18 was San Leon’s Gilhooley’s Raw Bar! “Located in the middle of a dirt-and-shell parking lot, with an aging boxcar bisecting the building, this rustic seafood shack serves superb shellfish supplied by Misho’s Oyster Company, a large Texas processor.

“In addition to its fresh raw Gulf oysters, the bar is also popular for a barbecued dish called Oysters Gilhooley: fresh oysters topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese, then smoked in a pecan-wood fire pit,” Food & Wine wrote.