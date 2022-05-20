DALLAS (KDAF) — Do doughnuts make you go nuts? Well, if they do, you’re in luck as a shop in Texas was recently listed among the top 25 in the U.S. by Feast and Field!

Feast and Field asked its readers for their favorite donut shops and they then took that information and ranked the top 25 across the country.

The publication listed spots from New York all the way to California, so, if you’re planning a road trip to find the best donuts in the country, you could start with this list. If you’re stopping in the Lone Star State, you’re in for a pleasant surprise.

Nighlight Donuts out of Waco Texas made the cut and for good reason. “Waco not only gave us Chip and Joanna Gaines, but the seriously good donuts from Nightlight, too. Don’t miss their signature Croissant Donut, and while you’re there, be sure to grab some of their ridiculously large donut holes,” Feast and Field wrote.

You can experience everything from their famous Croissant Donut or even their ridiculously large donut holes, flavors include: beignet, chocolate, chocolate with sprinkles, cinnamon sugar, glazes, glazed with sprinkles, hot fudge sundae, maple and raspberry almond.

Nightlight even thought of those who just CAN’T have a donut without a cup of coffee. Check them out here.