DALLAS (KDAF) — There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don’t have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.

Texas is home to plenty of great sandwich spots, including one Houston Deli which reportedly makes some of the best pastrami in the nation.

Saturday, Jan. 14, is National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day, and as it turns out, Texas is home to some of the country’s best pastrami sandwiches.

A new report from mashed even goes as far as to say Houston’s very own Kenny & Ziggy’s Deli makes one of the best pastrami sandwiches in the country.

“The Houston eatery known as Kenny & Ziggy’s Deli is co-owned by third-generation deli proprietor Ziggy Gruber, whose Hungarian grandfather immigrated to New York City in the early 1920s and soon opened the city’s first Jewish-style deli,” the report said.

Other locations mentioned in their report are:

Langer’s Delicatessen — Los Angeles, California

Katz’s — New York, New York

Zingerman’s — Ann Arbor, Michigan

Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen — Chicago, Illinois

Wexler’s — Los Angeles, California

Canter’s Deli — Los Angeles, California

Beantown Pastrami Co. — Boston, Massachusetts

Sam La Grassa’s — Boston, Massachusetts

Shapiro’s Delicatessen — Indianapolis, Indiana

Kenny & Ziggy’s Deli — Houston, Texas

Larder Delicatessen and Bakery — Cleveland, Ohio

David’s Brisket House — Brooklyn, New York

For the full report, visit mashed.