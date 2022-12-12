DALLAS (KDAF) — Sooner or later the temperatures in Texas will catch up with the holiday season and one of the best things to do on a cold night is enjoy some hot chocolate with friends or family.

We all know that it’s easy to make some decent hot chocolate at home, but getting a cup or two from a local spot can take you on a magical tasty experience. Where are you supposed to go to get the best cup though?

We checked out a report from Yelp on the top 25 places for hot chocolate across the United States and Canada, and, of course, a Texas spot cracked into the rankings.

“Cold weather and hot chocolate go together like cocoa and marshmallows. Every winter, hundreds of mittened hands grasp piping cups of drinking chocolate, and hundreds of tongues rejoice at the first sip of this thick, rich, perfect wintertime beverage,” the report said.

The No. 6 spot of the 20 best in the country is San Antonio’s La Panaderia.

Check out the bakery/cafe’s story, “Brothers José and David Cáceres opened bakery-cafe La Panadería in 2014 to share their Mexican heritage and love for baking with the people of their adopted hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

“The Cáceres’ passion for baking began when they were young boys selling loaves of their mother, Doña Josefina’s fresh baked bread on the streets of Mexico City. Eventually José and David took over their mother’s homegrown business and started baking on a large scale, supplying bread and pan dulce for businesses throughout Mexico. After finding financial success in Mexico, the brothers realized they wanted to get back to the basics, and they decided to bring their passion for bread cultura to Texas.”